UK Border force ship to patrol Channel Island waters this week
Islanders in Jersey might spot a UK Border Force vessel patrolling the waters this week.
The UK Border Forces Coastal Patrol Vessel (UKBF) will be patrolling Channel Island waters from Sunday 19 September.
This is a pre-arranged patrol and the vessel has been working closely with officers from the Jersey Customs and Immigration Service.
The UKBF will be in Jersey and Guernsey waters for 10 days and will be working with customs during their stay.