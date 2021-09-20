Islanders in Jersey might spot a UK Border Force vessel patrolling the waters this week.

The UK Border Forces Coastal Patrol Vessel (UKBF) will be patrolling Channel Island waters from Sunday 19 September.

This is a pre-arranged patrol and the vessel has been working closely with officers from the Jersey Customs and Immigration Service.

This is a joint patrol/exercise and is a fantastic opportunity for collaborative working with UK Border Force. It enables UK Border Force to become familiar with our waters and the threats we face from smuggling activity as well as the Service being able to develop strong operational working relationships with the crews. Government of Jersey

The UKBF will be in Jersey and Guernsey waters for 10 days and will be working with customs during their stay.