Covid booster jabs and vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds approved in Guernsey
Guernsey's Covid vaccine booster programme should start within days, the Bailiwick's Director of Public Health has confirmed.
Dr Nicola Brink was speaking at the island's latest press conference, where big changes to border rules were announced - including an end to PCR tests for all passengers from within the Common Travel Area, starting on 4 October.
After the rollout of booster jabs in the UK and Jersey, Dr Brink announced that a similar programme would begin in Guernsey, primarily at the island's Beau Sejour vaccine centre.
The priority groups for a third vaccine dose will be decided alongside guidelines set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
It will start with health and care workers, care home residents and then go down in age - allowing for at least six months between the second and third jabs.
Dr Brink added that another programme is already underway to give a third dose to people with weakened immune systems - working on a case-by-case basis with the individuals' primary care provider.
She also confirmed that the Health and Social Care Committee has just approved the rollout of vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds.
Dr Brink explained that consent for these jabs will be a collaborative process between parents and their children.