Covid booster jabs and vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds approved in Guernsey

Guernsey's Covid vaccine booster programme should start within days, the Bailiwick's Director of Public Health has confirmed.

Dr Nicola Brink was speaking at the island's latest press conference, where big changes to border rules were announced - including an end to PCR tests for all passengers from within the Common Travel Area, starting on 4 October.

After the rollout of booster jabs in the UK and Jersey, Dr Brink announced that a similar programme would begin in Guernsey, primarily at the island's Beau Sejour vaccine centre.

The booster programme's due to start at the end of this week so over the next couple of days. We've planned for it, we're ready to go ... our vaccine suppliers are in place, we're identifying the groups and we'll start vaccinating towards the end of this week. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

The priority groups for a third vaccine dose will be decided alongside guidelines set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

It will start with health and care workers, care home residents and then go down in age - allowing for at least six months between the second and third jabs.

Dr Brink added that another programme is already underway to give a third dose to people with weakened immune systems - working on a case-by-case basis with the individuals' primary care provider.

She also confirmed that the Health and Social Care Committee has just approved the rollout of vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds.

We are now looking at providing the correct information to these groups. We have elected not to vaccinate in the school environment but to run bespoke clinics through the community vaccination centre to give young people a chance to discuss ... talk about the pros and cons. We are developing a cohort of vaccinators who have a particular interest and knowledge in this field. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Dr Brink explained that consent for these jabs will be a collaborative process between parents and their children.