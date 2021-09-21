Jersey Bulls advance to the third round qualifying of the FA Cup

Play video

Jersey Bulls fans celebrate in St Helier after the game

Jersey Bulls have advanced to the third round qualifying of the FA Cup after they won by three goals to two against Sutton Common Rovers this evening (21 September).

In a tight contest throughout the game the Bulls edged victory after goals from Jake Prince, Luke Campbell and Sol Solomon with some late drama seeing a Sutton player red carded.

The Bulls travelled to Gander Green Lane again this week for the replay as competition rules state that midweek replays can not be played offshore.

Chertsey now await the Bulls in the third round of the FA Cup qualifying.