Jersey's Ask the Ministers returns for first time since summer recess
Jersey's 'Ask the Ministers' returns this evening (21 September) for the first time since the States Assembly's summer recess.
The session will run between 7pm and 8:30pm and will be hosted by journalist Tom Innes.
The fourth event of the series coincides with lodging of the 2022-2025 Government Plan. Islanders are being encouraged to quiz members of the government on a variety of topics
The panel will be attended by the following ministers:
Senator John Le Fondré, Chief Minister
Deputy Scott Wickenden, Minister for Children and Education
Deputy John Young, Minister for the Environment
Deputy Hugh Raymond, Assistant Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture
People can follow the debate on the Government of Jersey's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.
Questions can be submitted via slido.com using the hashtag #AskTheMinisters or by email to asktheministers@gov.je.