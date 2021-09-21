Jersey's Ask the Ministers returns for first time since summer recess

Jersey's 'Ask the Ministers' returns this evening (21 September) for the first time since the States Assembly's summer recess.

The session will run between 7pm and 8:30pm and will be hosted by journalist Tom Innes.

The fourth event of the series coincides with lodging of the 2022-2025 Government Plan. Islanders are being encouraged to quiz members of the government on a variety of topics

The Ask The Ministers panel sessions are an important channel that allow members of the public to ask us directly about what is most important to them - in person or through Slido. We've seen significant numbers of viewers in our last three sessions, and I hope we will receive questions from a broad spectrum of our community on 21 September Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The panel will be attended by the following ministers:

Senator John Le Fondré, Chief Minister

Deputy Scott Wickenden, Minister for Children and Education

Deputy John Young, Minister for the Environment

Deputy Hugh Raymond, Assistant Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture

People can follow the debate on the Government of Jersey's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

Questions can be submitted via slido.com using the hashtag #AskTheMinisters or by email to asktheministers@gov.je.