Jersey's Esplanade Car Park to close permanently in October

Jersey's Esplanade car park will close permanently to make way for the third building of the International Finance Centre (IFC) development.

The five-storey building is part of an extension to Trenton Square, meaning the Esplanade car park must be closed on Tuesday 5 October to allow the work to commence.

I’d like to thank the Jersey Development Company for enabling us to keep the carpark open until this point, which gave us time to refurbish some of our multi-story carparks. There was always going to come a time when they needed to close off the carpark to begin work on the next stage of the International Finance Centre. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Minister for Infrastructure

Parking spaces will remain in the area at Les Jardins, Sand Street and the Waterfront car parks.

Whilst work was completed at Sand Street car park, the Jersey Development Company agreed to keep 190 spaces at the Esplanade for the public to use.

However, now that the Sand Street works have finished, people will not be able to use the Esplanade parking from 5 October.

The new building at Trenton Square is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.