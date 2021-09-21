Price rises for alcohol, tobacco and fuel, plus job cuts in new Government Plan
Jersey's Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré talks about job losses in the government
Around 50 Government posts are set be axed in Jersey as part of the new Government Plan.
The proposals outline £120 million savings, with job losses being targeted through voluntary redundancies.
Jersey's Chief Minister says it is about making the Government more efficient.
Changes to the amount of duty on some alcohol could see the cost of spirits and wine go up.
There will also be price hikes for tobacco and fuel.