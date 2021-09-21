Price rises for alcohol, tobacco and fuel, plus job cuts in new Government Plan

Play video

Jersey's Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré talks about job losses in the government

Around 50 Government posts are set be axed in Jersey as part of the new Government Plan.

The proposals outline £120 million savings, with job losses being targeted through voluntary redundancies.

Jersey's Chief Minister says it is about making the Government more efficient.

It is going to be very carefully handled. Looking at how jobs and structures are changing as some of the IT investment and things like that come through and as more modern processes come into the organisation. This isn't a compulsory redundancy scheme and that I hope meets our commitments. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Changes to the amount of duty on some alcohol could see the cost of spirits and wine go up.

There will also be price hikes for tobacco and fuel.

£3.55 Rise in the price of tobacco.