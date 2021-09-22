Calls for Jersey residents on affordable homes scheme to act urgently

Jersey residents on a government scheme which helps people to get on the property ladder are being asked to return a consent form or lose their place on the waiting list.

The deadline for submission is Friday 1 October for everyone on the Band 5 waiting list.

Andium Homes have taken on the management of the homes and the document allows applications for the scheme to be transferred to the new provider.

Nearly half of applicants have failed to do so and risk losing their place on the waiting list.

I would like to urgently remind those Islanders who are registered for Band 5 assisted purchase to ensure the consent form is returned before Friday 1 October, otherwise it will be understood that support is no longer required and the application will be removed. We have written to all Islanders on the Band 5 waiting list on several occasions but have only had a 57% response rate so far. Minister for Housing and Communities, Deputy Russell Labey

Islanders can email S.HousingGateway@gov.je. if they have not received an email.