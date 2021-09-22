Guernsey children to play season of sport for free thanks to new vouchers

Children in Guernsey are being given the opportunity to play a season of sport for free thanks to a new voucher scheme.

A Sports Voucher scheme has been launched by The Guernsey Sports Commission to give children the chance to take part in sport where money might be a barrier.

There is a wealth of evidence to support the fact that taking part in sport is good for your physical and mental health and wellbeing. It's also fun and a great way to make friends and meet new people. The Sports Commission believes that all children and young people should have the opportunity to experience these benefits, regardless of whether they can afford it or not. Jeremy Frith, the Commission's Performance Director

Vouchers can be given by professionals working with children and young people like teachers or youth workers.

The voucher covers the cost of subscription for one season of the sport. The sport or club must be a member of the Guernsey Sports Commission.