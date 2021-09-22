Guernsey children to play season of sport for free thanks to new vouchers
Children in Guernsey are being given the opportunity to play a season of sport for free thanks to a new voucher scheme.
A Sports Voucher scheme has been launched by The Guernsey Sports Commission to give children the chance to take part in sport where money might be a barrier.
Vouchers can be given by professionals working with children and young people like teachers or youth workers.
The voucher covers the cost of subscription for one season of the sport. The sport or club must be a member of the Guernsey Sports Commission.