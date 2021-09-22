Ex offenders could help with shortage of hospitality workers says charity
Video report by Katherine Levy
Ex offenders in Guernsey could help with the shortage of hospitality workers on the island, says a local charity.
The island has experienced a shortage of hospitality workers and now Guernsey Caring for Ex-Offenders says former inmates could help fill the gaps.
It believes it could help ease the island's recruitment crises and help with prisoners' rehabilitation.
But with some of the former inmates jailed for more serious crimes, finding the right people for the right roles can be challenging.