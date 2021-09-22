Play video

Video report by Katherine Levy

Ex offenders in Guernsey could help with the shortage of hospitality workers on the island, says a local charity.

The island has experienced a shortage of hospitality workers and now Guernsey Caring for Ex-Offenders says former inmates could help fill the gaps.

So what we'd like to do is launch an initiative here in Guernsey whereby we can sign up both Guernsey employers as clean sheet employers and our service users as clean sheet members which would give them a little more access to perhaps some jobs and companies they wouldn't be able to access before. Andrew Kewell, Guernsey's Caring for Ex-Offenders

It believes it could help ease the island's recruitment crises and help with prisoners' rehabilitation.

But with some of the former inmates jailed for more serious crimes, finding the right people for the right roles can be challenging.