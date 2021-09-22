Jersey residents to have their say on developing island's heritage
Residents in Jersey are being invited to have their say on how to develop the island's heritage.
People are being asked to share their views on a new strategy which hopes to allow islanders to better understand, value and enjoy Jersey's culture and history.
Opinions are being sought on the plans which have been put together by the government and other groups.
The government is committing to investing 1% of its spending in arts, culture and heritage from 2022.
Visit the website to have your say.