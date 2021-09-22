Recruitment campaign aims to attract new on-call firefighters in Jersey
Jersey Fire Service (JFS) are continuing a recruitment drive today (22 September) to attract more on-call firefighters to join the service.
The JFS will have a stand on King Street in St Helier today from 11am to 3:30pm in a bid to encourage more people to consider taking on roles.
A national campaign is due to get underway in October aiming to bring in recruits from a range of diverse backgrounds.
Being an on-call firefighter include things such as :
Responding to emergency calls
Weekly training
Co-responding with colleagues in the ambulance service
Acting as a community liaison
Providing prevention advice
More information about the role of an on-call firefighter is available online.