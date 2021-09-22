Renowned Guernsey WW2 pilot honoured by the RAF

A Guernsey World War Two veteran and his warplane have been honoured by the RAF.

'Guernsey's Reply' - Flight Lieutenant Herbert Machon's trusty Spitfire - has given its name to one of the Airforce's newest aircrafts.

It's to mark the Bailiwick's 76th Liberation Day and the bond between himself, 201 Squadron - which he was a member of - and the island of Guernsey.

Before the Nazi's invaded Guernsey, Herbert Machon OBE fled the island and joined the RAF in 1942.

Guernsey's Reply Credit: Ministry of Defence

He was involved in bombing campaigns against military positions in the Netherlands used by the Luftwaffe.

Everyone on 201 Squadron is very proud of this long-standing association and the history which it represents. As we move forward, we must continue to foster the links which brought us to where we are now, and I am personally grateful to be able to play my small part. Wing Commander Adam Smolak, Officer Commanding 201 Sqn

'Guernsey's Reply' will help to train the next generation of Poseideon aircrew and instructors and will from part of the front line fleet.

It is currently working alongside the Royal Navy to secure the seas around the UK and abroad.

The aircraft can carry weapons like torpedoes for sub surface targets.