Parishioners and businesses in St Helier will have the opportunity to share their views on the new Waterfront development today (22 September).

The meeting is being held in the Chart Room at Castle Quay at 6pm.

It follows similar events held before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Constable of St Helier says it is important that the event takes place to hear the views and opinions of local residents on the proposals.

With so much public attention focused on the future of the Waterfront, the Parish needs to provide a forum for local residents and businesses to explain the challenges and opportunities facing this part of St Helier. This meeting in the Chart Room at Castle Quay is open to everyone and will be attended by elected members as well as officers from the Parish Constable Simon Crowcroft, Constable of St Helier

The proposals for the waterfront include a reimagined waterfront park with an outdoor lido and a new plaza area - as well as around 1,000 new homes.