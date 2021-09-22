Scrutiny Panel calls for lower budget for Jersey's new hospital project

A Scrutiny panel has put forward a bid to reduce the budget for Jersey's new hospital at Overdale.

The Future Hospital Review Panel has lodged an amendment calling for a cap of £550 million on the project - some £250 million less than the government's original budget.

Any further funding would have to be requested from and approved by States members.

The Panel say there is 'significant public desire for the scale and size of the project to be curbed.'

The Panel believes that Islanders want their political leaders to focus clearly on the level of borrowing and expenditure involved in this project and, in bringing this amendment, we hope to provide a way forward by presenting a more restrained budget window within which a good hospital for the Island’s future can be developed. Jersey's Future Hospital Review Panel

If approved, the amendment would also limit the maximum amount that could be borrowed to fund the project to £400 million.

Senator Kristina Moore, who leads the panel, says the project has 'ballooned'.

The hospital project has ballooned and the public - and we - cannot see the evidence for the credible growth of the project. Indeed, our advisors state that there is no evidence for the size and scale of this project. Senator Kristina Moore, Jersey's Future Hospital Review Panel

ITV News has approached the Government of Jersey for a response.

The costings for the project will be debated by politicians on Tuesday 5 October.