Two Guernsey gardens wow the judges at the Chelsea Flower Show

Two entrants from Guernsey have scooped top awards at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The Blue Diamond Forge Garden was handed the Best Artisan Garden award and a silver award after entering the show for the first time this year.

I am delighted with how the Garden looks and I have already had many complimentary comments from visitors to the show about the Garden with many saying that they cannot believe that Forge was built in only 2 weeks, its authenticity making it appear to have always been in the grounds of Chelsea Managing Director, Alan Roper

The Blue Diamond Forge Garden celebrates the blacksmith craft and is inspired by the National Trust's Branscombe Forge in Devon from the 15th Century.

The Blue Diamond Forge Garden. Credit: Blue Diamond Limited.

The garden has a thatched roof forge and metal work created by the resident blacksmith at Branscombe Forge which shows how it has changed over time.

Raymond Evison's Clematis from Guernsey also took home the coveted President's Award for his display in the Great Pavilion and a gold award.

He first entered the competition 61 years ago when he was 16 years old.

To create the entry, he used 30,000 clematis blooms in an array of colours including purple, white and pink.

The flowers were reportedly prepared for the original event in May but it was then delayed until September.

During this time, the plants were cut down and put into cold storage to keep them fresh for the event.