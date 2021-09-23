Children treated to a fun day out at Jersey adventure park

Children from Mont a L'Abbe and Bel Royal School in Jersey have been treated to a fun day out at aMaizin! Adventure Park.

The Rotary Club Kids Day Out took place on Thursday 23 September after taking a break during the pandemic.

The day saw children with learning disabilities and special needs enjoying themselves on rides like tea cups and toboggan slides.

Jersey's Lieutenant Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton was also there to spend some time with the children.