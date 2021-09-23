Guernsey businesses hit out at GST proposals

Businesses in Guernsey have hit out at proposals to introduce GST for the first time.

The plans which could see the introduction of a Goods and Services Tax of up to 8% are due to be debated and voted on at next Wednesday's States meeting (September 29).

Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee says it has forecast an £80m deficit, because of the pandemic as well as the cost of an ageing population.

The States cannot simply put it’s head in the sand. P&R fully recognises the regressive nature of a GST on its own, but it is asking the States to consider an overall tax model that – while it includes GST as one element – also looks to improve allowances for lower income households, making the tax system as a whole more progressive. Spokesperson for Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee

But the proposals have been criticised by businesses who say it will damage their trade and increase the cost of living.

It will affect middle to low earners and we can't afford to do that on this island which is a very expensive place. In any business, if profit drops off then you've got to look at your staff levels and sadly it will bring in redundancies. Dave Beausire, Chairman of Le Mont Saint Garage

Really our concern here is that with the rise in cost of living, the major impact is going to be on younger workers and those are the people we desperately need to retain. We are short on workers which is one of the reasons why we have a tax hole in the first place, we're going to see a significant drop in the number of tax paying workers Stephen Rouxel from the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce

The tax review which will be debated on 29 September, will consider these three options:

Option 1

- Apply an income-based health tax at 3%.

- Change the Social Security system and use this to raise more money.

Option 2

- Apply GST that will gradually increase to up to 8%, with measures to protect low-income households.

- Increase the personal income tax allowance.

- Change the Social Security system but without raising any more money.

Option 3

- Apply GST that will gradually increase to up to 5%, with smaller measures to protect low-income households.

- Make a smaller increase in the personal income tax allowance.

- Change the Social Security system and use this to raise more money.