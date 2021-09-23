Isolation time for positive Covid-19 cases reduced to 10 days in Guernsey

People in Guernsey who test positive for Covid-19 will have to isolate for less time from today (Thursday 23 September).

Previously, those who received a positive test result would have to self-isolate for 14 days, but this has now been reduced to 10.

Changes will also come into force for people identified as a contact of a positive case:

People aged 18 and under who are contacts will not have to self-isolate regardless of vaccine status. They will be required to undergo lateral flow testing.

People 19 and over who are fully vaccinated will not need to self-isolate, but will be have to take a lateral flow test and take one PCR test.

People aged 19 and over who are not fully vaccinated (including having just one dose) will need to self isolate for 10 days. They will take a PCR test and will be offered lateral flow testing.

Exceptional circumstances may require variations to these requirements for cases or case contacts and these will be determined by Public Health

Proof of full vaccination will also now be accepted from arrivals into the Bailiwick regardless of where they were given their doses, provided it was one of the approved vaccines (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Jannsen).

In October, rules around travel will be relaxed allowing passengers from the Common Travel Area to enter the Bailiwick without the need to self-isolate or take a PCR test, irrespective of their vaccination status.