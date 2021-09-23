Jersey households could win £300 by taking part in cost of living survey

Households in Jersey are being chosen at random to take part in a cost of living survey with the chance to win £300.

Randomly selected households will get a letter to say they have been chosen to take part in the Jersey Living Costs and Household Income Survey.

The survey will be going on over the next 12 months with around 5,000 households getting involved.

A Statistics Jersey officer will visit the chosen households and explain the survey which takes place every five years.

The results will be used to calculate the Retail Prices Index which is the cost of living in Jersey.

It is used for wage negotiations and rent and benefit increases.

I’d like to encourage those households who are selected to help us form an accurate picture of Jersey by taking part in this important survey. These households represent not only their own circumstances but others like theirs. By taking part, they make sure that our official statistics accurately reflect all households in Jersey. Chief Statistician, Ian Cope

Households taking part will be offered the chance to enter a quarterly prize draw to win £300.