Man taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle

A man has been taken to hospital with minor head injuries after being hit by a vehicle which failed to stop.

A commercial vehicle carrying what could have been wood hit the man as it drove along Commercial Buildings outside Normans.

It happened about 2:10pm on Wednesday 22 September.

The driver failed to stop and continued driving.

The victim suffered minor head injuries and was taken to A&E.

He has since been discharged.

Witnesses are being asked to contact police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.