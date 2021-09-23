Plans to increase statutory leave in Jersey

Statutory annual leave for those employees on ten days in Jersey will be increased from two to three weeks if approved by States members.

As well as the increase in leave, Social Security Minister Deputy Judy Martin is also calling for a 15 minute break at least every six hours to be a legal requirement.

The proposed amendment to Jersey's Employment Law follows a two-month consultation with the Jersey Employment Forum.

I am grateful to the Forum for its detailed and informative report on the consultation exercise. Law drafting has been completed and I am seeking approval of the draft Regulations from the States Assembly. Deputy Judy Martin, Jersey's Social Security Minister

This plan was due to be debated in March but was delayed due to the pandemic.

If approved the proposals would come into force on 1 January 2022.