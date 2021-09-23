For people who have experienced abuse and sexual assault, there are various support groups in Jersey and Guernsey which are there to help.

If you are struggling or know somebody that is, here is a list of places you can turn to for support.

Jersey Action Against Rape (JAAR)

JAAR works to prevent rape and sexual assault across the island and help people who have experienced assault recover.

Its helpline is run by trained volunteers and it is completely confidential.

Confidential helpline: 01534 482800Support email: help@jaar.je

Dewberry House (Sexual Assault Referral Centre)

Dewberry House offers a free service 24 hours a day to support people who have experienced sexual assault.

Helpline: 01534 888222Email: dewberryhouse@gov.je

Jersey Women's Refuge

Jersey Women's Refuge gives 24 hour emotional and practical support to women and children who have suffered from abuse.

The service is confidential.

Helpline: 0800 7356836Jersey Domestic Abuse Support

This independent service supports people (men, women and their families) who have experience domestic and sexual abuse.

The phoneline is open from 8am until 5pm.

Live Chat is open from 8am until 10pm seven days a week.

Helpline: 01534 880505

Safer Guernsey

This charity helps people who have experienced domestic abuse.

Helpline: 01481 721999Email: enquiries@safer.gg.

Victim Support Guernsey

Emotional support and information can be given to people who have been a victim of crime in Guernsey.

Helpline: 01481 223000Email: victimsupportgsy@cwgsy.net