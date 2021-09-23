Surgeries in Jersey not taking on new patients due to GP shortages
A shortage of GPs in Jersey is leading to some surgeries not being able to accept new patients, whilst others are struggling to offer on-the-day appointments.
Some GPs say that issues with insurance, pensions and a high cost of living associated with living in Jersey are putting off potential doctors from coming to the island.
Some surgeries are reporting that all daily appointments are taken and there is currently very little space to accommodate on-the-day appointments.
The fear is that in two to three years time, the problem could get worse as some GPs are coming to retirement age with no replacements lined up due to a shortage of GPs in the UK.