Winners announced at Pride of Jersey Awards Ceremony

Gary Burgess accepting his award as Community Champion. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The winners of the Pride of Jersey have announced this evening (23 September) at a awards dinner at Le Manoir de Rooster.

ITV Channel's very own Gary Burgess was the recipient of The Community Champion of the Year in recognition of his journalistic work throughout the pandemic.

Nearly 37,000 votes were cast eclipsing last years total by almost 10,000 with 153 people nominated across 14 categories.

Each winner will receive a prize worth £1,000 from their award sponsor.

The winners of the 2020 Pride of Jersey awards are:

  • Ambassador of the Year - Neil MacLachlan

  • Angel of the Year - Janni Boon

  • Child of the Year - Ocean Brown

  • Community Champion of the Year - Gary Burgess

  • Customer Service Employee of the Year - Magda Bochen

  • Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year - Abigail Atkinson

  • Environmentalist of the Year - Jersey Mencap

  • Grandparent of the Year - Elena Faiz

  • Inspirational Leader of the Year - Dr Ivan Muscat

  • Neighbour of the Year - Kayleigh Carson

  • Teacher of the Year - Lisa Paul

  • Volunteer/Fundraiser of the Year - Rachel Scott-Renouf

  • Young Ambassador of the Year - Luke Du Val

  • Mental Health Champion of the Year - Andy Le Seelleur