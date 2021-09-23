Winners announced at Pride of Jersey Awards Ceremony
The winners of the Pride of Jersey have announced this evening (23 September) at a awards dinner at Le Manoir de Rooster.
ITV Channel's very own Gary Burgess was the recipient of The Community Champion of the Year in recognition of his journalistic work throughout the pandemic.
Nearly 37,000 votes were cast eclipsing last years total by almost 10,000 with 153 people nominated across 14 categories.
Each winner will receive a prize worth £1,000 from their award sponsor.
The winners of the 2020 Pride of Jersey awards are:
Ambassador of the Year - Neil MacLachlan
Angel of the Year - Janni Boon
Child of the Year - Ocean Brown
Community Champion of the Year - Gary Burgess
Customer Service Employee of the Year - Magda Bochen
Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year - Abigail Atkinson
Environmentalist of the Year - Jersey Mencap
Grandparent of the Year - Elena Faiz
Inspirational Leader of the Year - Dr Ivan Muscat
Neighbour of the Year - Kayleigh Carson
Teacher of the Year - Lisa Paul
Volunteer/Fundraiser of the Year - Rachel Scott-Renouf
Young Ambassador of the Year - Luke Du Val
Mental Health Champion of the Year - Andy Le Seelleur