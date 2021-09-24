Gas prices to go up by 17% in Guernsey and 13% in Jersey from mid-October

Gas prices will increase by 17% in Guernsey and 13% in Jersey from mid-October - meaning an average £10 to £15 rise per month.

The Islands Energy Group has announced the changes, which it says are in line with significant increases in the cost of wholesale gas across the world, linked to events such as Brexit, Covid and unpredictable weather.

In Guernsey, this figure will be made up of a permanent 2.2% increase as well as an additional market-linked 14.7% which will be reviewed in six months and may be reduced if the situation improves.

For Jersey, a 2% price decrease from the current level is being applied, however a market-linked increase of 15.2% - which will also be reviewed in six months - will see the overall figure up by 13%.

These are not decisions we take lightly but having explored all our options we are left with only this difficult choice. It is a wide range of factors that have combined to affect supply chains in a variety of ways, increasing the cost of many things that are crucial to the supply of gas. Jo Cox, CEO of Islands Energy Group

Both Guernsey and Jersey Gas provide a Priority Customer Care scheme that can offer customers payment plans, ‘Comfort Checks’ for customers at home and further support if needed.