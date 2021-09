Guernsey's hospital is grappling with bed shortages, meaning increased waiting times for certain procedures.

The issue is being caused by patients taking up beds who should have been discharged to care homes, which are now full.

So far this month, 27 procedures have had to be postponed.

We really feel for any patients who have had their care delayed because of the current challenges with capacity. It is a difficult situation, and everyone is working very hard to resolve it. We are maximising our use of Day Patients and continue to put our priority one patients first, particularly cancer care, but inevitably other inpatient surgical workload is impacted. Dr Gary Yarwood, Chair of the Medical Specialist Group

Health officials say this could become even more challenging as we head towards the winter months.

In a bid to combat this, they are looking to promote a 'home first' ethos.