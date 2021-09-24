Jersey to accept negative pre-departure PCR tests from all countries

Jersey will soon accept negative pre-departure PCR tests from all countries.

Previously only negative PCR tests from the UK are accepted.

The change will come in from Tuesday 28 September, and will mean those with a negative result will not need to be tested or isolate upon arrival.

Passengers will declare the result on the usual pre-departure form that they have completed, or will be completing, the test. It must include:

The passenger's name and date of birth

The date the test sample was collected or received by the test provider

The name of the test provider and their contact details

Confirmation that the test is a PCR test

The test must have been conducted within 72 hours of departure on the final leg of the journey to Jersey, and must be in English or have an accompanying translation.