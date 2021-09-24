Jersey vehicles to keep GBJ sign when travelling abroad despite UK changes
Vehicles registered in Jersey will be able to keep their GBJ distinguishing sign when travelling abroad, despite changes coming into force in the UK.
Earlier this year, it was confirmed this sign - which shows where the vehicle is registered - will change from 'GB' to 'UK' on the mainland.
However, the same will not apply to Jersey vehicles.
Meanwhile, residents who intend to live in Jersey for more than 12 months are reminded they are required to register any foreign vehicle brought with them to the island, and obtain a Jersey driving licence. This can be done via a parish hall and online at gov.je.