Jersey vehicles to keep GBJ sign when travelling abroad despite UK changes

Vehicles registered in Jersey will be able to keep their GBJ distinguishing sign when travelling abroad, despite changes coming into force in the UK.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed this sign - which shows where the vehicle is registered - will change from 'GB' to 'UK' on the mainland.

However, the same will not apply to Jersey vehicles.

We have received a large number of queries recently with Islanders concerned about what they need to do when travelling in France or other countries, I would like to reiterate that the change only applies to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and will not extend to us in Jersey. Gordon Forrest, Head of DVS

Meanwhile, residents who intend to live in Jersey for more than 12 months are reminded they are required to register any foreign vehicle brought with them to the island, and obtain a Jersey driving licence. This can be done via a parish hall and online at gov.je.