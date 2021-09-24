People in Guernsey are being reminded to keep their kerbside recycling bags clean and free of food remnants to maintain the island's strong recycling record.

It comes as a recent study completed by Guernsey Waste found issues with contamination and whether islands are clear as to what item should and should not go into their bags.

One message that has always been really important to us is that with recycling, it’s not just about the quantity. Quality also counts, and because islanders have been so good in the past, we’ve always been able to secure a market for our materials. Having been through the contents of nearly 400 blue bags, I think we would just like to remind islanders of that. Tina Norman-Ross, Guernsey Waste recycling officer

The survey analysed more than 700 recycling bags and found 15% of kerbside contents were items which should not have been placed within blue bags. On the whole, clear bags were found to be contamination free.

Since the last study in 2019, there has been a large increase in corrugated cardboard which has doubled, making up around 20% of the total weight.

Guernsey Waste have five top tips: