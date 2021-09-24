Politicians from across the Channel Islands will meet with their French counterparts at a summit to discuss ongoing issues today (24 September) including fishing licenses.

The meeting is being held in Jersey and will focus on fishing licenses, the impact of Covid-19, Brexit and climate change.

Officials from Alderney and Sark will join the meeting virtually.

The Normandy Summit provides us with a much-valued opportunity to meet with our closest neighbours from Normandy and La Manche. "We will discuss a range of topics including the impact of Covid-19 and how Britain's departure from the EU will continue to affect sectors such as fishing. This year we will also discuss how climate change could affect the region Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey's Minister for External Relations

These annual meetings have been held since 2015 following a co-operation agreement signed between Jersey, Guernsey, the department of La Manche and Normandy.

Jersey's Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré, Guernsey Minister for External Affairs Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq and Normandy President Hervé Morin will be amongst some of the politicians attending the summit.

This is the first of our annual summits since the UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) came into effect on 31 December last year. While that is the formal agreement between the UK and the EU, our place in it was negotiated with a view to ensure we maintained our good neighbour relationships with France, particularly Normandy and La Manche. Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, Guernsey's Lead for External Affairs

The next summit will be held in Normandy in 2022.