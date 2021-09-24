Politicians from across Channel Islands meet to discuss fishing license issues
Politicians from across the Channel Islands will meet with their French counterparts at a summit to discuss ongoing issues today (24 September) including fishing licenses.
The meeting is being held in Jersey and will focus on fishing licenses, the impact of Covid-19, Brexit and climate change.
Officials from Alderney and Sark will join the meeting virtually.
These annual meetings have been held since 2015 following a co-operation agreement signed between Jersey, Guernsey, the department of La Manche and Normandy.
Jersey's Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré, Guernsey Minister for External Affairs Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq and Normandy President Hervé Morin will be amongst some of the politicians attending the summit.
The next summit will be held in Normandy in 2022.