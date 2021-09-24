The Corn Riots: What were they and how is Jersey marking the anniversary?
This weekend, the Corn Riots Festival will take over the streets of St Helier, but what were the Corn Riots, and why are we marking this anniversary?
What were the Corn Riots?
In 1769, frustrations with food shortages, rising prices, an unfair taxation system, and Jersey's power structure led to the storming of the Royal Court by around 500 Islanders in what became known as The Corn Riots. Two years later, the Code of 1771 was introduced, establishing controls on the authority of the Royal Court and States Assembly.
Why are we celebrating the Corn Riots?
This year marks the 250th anniversary of the major legislative reform that transformed society in Jersey.
What's on?
Friday 24th September
10:00-17:00 - People! Power! Protest! exhibition at Jersey Museum
10:00-20:00 - Norman market at The Weighbridge
17:30 onwards - Conversation au Pub: Edition Spéciale at Blue Note Bar first floor
19:00-20:30 - Je Ne Bougé de Céans play at the Town Hall Assembly Room
21:00-23:00 - La Chauve-Souris (The Bat/Die Fledermaus) opera in the Royal Square (Town Hall if weather is poor)
Saturday 25th September
10:00-17:00 - People! Power! Protest! exhibition at Jersey Museum
10:00-20:00 - Norman market at The Weighbridge
09:00-14:00 - Pétanque in The Weighbridge
10:30-12:00, 13:00-14:30 & 15:00-16:30 - Banner making workshops at Jersey Museum
11:00-20:00 - Live music, arts, and theatre on stage in the Royal Square
13:45-15:00 & 14:45-16:00 - Escape games at Jersey Library
17:00 onwards - Secret gig
19:00-21:00 - Talk on languages, and cider tasting at Société Jersiaise Members' Room
Sunday 26th September
10:00-17:00 - People! Power! Protest! exhibition at Jersey Museum
10:00-20:00 - Norman market at The Weighbridge
10:00-12:00 - Jèrriais films shown at Jersey Museum
10:30-12:00 - Film at La Hougue Bie
10:45-12:00 - French tour of La Hougue Bie
11:00-20:00 - Live music, arts, and theatre on stage in the Royal Square
14:00-15:00 - Cultural walk leaving from Le Crapaud at Charing Cross
15:00-15:30 - Bachîn ringing and Norman games in the Royal Square
16:00-18:00 - Parade from Trinity Church to the Royal Square
18:00-19:00 - Jèrriais dancing in the Royal Square
20:00-23:00 - Les Misérables being screened in the Royal Square (Town Hall if weather is poor)
Monday 27th September
10:00-17:00 - People! Power! Protest! exhibition at Jersey Museum
10:00-20:00 - Norman market at The Weighbridge
10:00-12:00 - Gruffalo's Child book launch at Société Jersiaise Members' Room
11:00-20:00 - Live music, arts, and theatre on stage in the Royal Square