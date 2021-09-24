The Corn Riots: What were they and how is Jersey marking the anniversary?

This weekend, the Corn Riots Festival will take over the streets of St Helier, but what were the Corn Riots, and why are we marking this anniversary?

What were the Corn Riots?

In 1769, frustrations with food shortages, rising prices, an unfair taxation system, and Jersey's power structure led to the storming of the Royal Court by around 500 Islanders in what became known as The Corn Riots. Two years later, the Code of 1771 was introduced, establishing controls on the authority of the Royal Court and States Assembly.

Why are we celebrating the Corn Riots?

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the major legislative reform that transformed society in Jersey.

What's on?

Friday 24th September

10:00-17:00 - People! Power! Protest! exhibition at Jersey Museum

10:00-20:00 - Norman market at The Weighbridge

17:30 onwards - Conversation au Pub: Edition Spéciale at Blue Note Bar first floor

19:00-20:30 - ​Je Ne Bougé de Céans play at the Town Hall Assembly Room

21:00-23:00 - ​La Chauve-Souris (The Bat/Die Fledermaus) opera in the Royal Square (Town Hall if weather is poor)

Saturday 25th September

10:00-17:00 - People! Power! Protest! exhibition at Jersey Museum

10:00-20:00 - Norman market at The Weighbridge

09:00-14:00 - Pétanque in The Weighbridge

​10:30-12:00, 13:00-14:30 & 15:00-16:30 - Banner making workshops at Jersey Museum

11:00-20:00 - Live music, arts, and theatre on stage in the Royal Square

​13:45-15:00 & 14:45-16:00 - ​Escape games at Jersey Library

17:00 onwards - ​Secret gig

19:00-21:00 - Talk on languages, and cider tasting at Société Jersiaise Members' Room

Sunday 26th September

10:00-17:00 - People! Power! Protest! exhibition at Jersey Museum

10:00-20:00 - Norman market at The Weighbridge

10:00-12:00 - Jèrriais films shown at Jersey Museum

10:30-12:00 - ​Film at La Hougue Bie

10:45-12:00 - ​French tour of La Hougue Bie

11:00-20:00 - ​Live music, arts, and theatre on stage in the Royal Square

14:00-15:00 - Cultural walk leaving from Le Crapaud at Charing Cross

15:00-15:30 - Bachîn ringing and Norman games in the Royal Square

16:00-18:00 - Parade from Trinity Church to the Royal Square

18:00-19:00 - Jèrriais dancing in the Royal Square

20:00-23:00 - ​Les Misérables being screened in the Royal Square (Town Hall if weather is poor)

Monday 27th September