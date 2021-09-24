The Corn Riots: What were they and how is Jersey marking the anniversary?

This year marks the 250th anniversary of major legislative reform that transformed society in Jersey. Credit: Government of Jersey

This weekend, the Corn Riots Festival will take over the streets of St Helier, but what were the Corn Riots, and why are we marking this anniversary?

What were the Corn Riots?

In 1769, frustrations with food shortages, rising prices, an unfair taxation system, and Jersey's power structure led to the storming of the Royal Court by around 500 Islanders in what became known as The Corn Riots. Two years later, the Code of 1771 was introduced, establishing controls on the authority of the Royal Court and States Assembly.

Why are we celebrating the Corn Riots?

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the major legislative reform that transformed society in Jersey.

What's on?

Friday 24th September

  • 10:00-17:00 - People! Power! Protest! exhibition at Jersey Museum

  • 10:00-20:00 - Norman market at The Weighbridge

  • 17:30 onwards - Conversation au Pub: Edition Spéciale at Blue Note Bar first floor

  • 19:00-20:30 - ​Je Ne Bougé de Céans play at the Town Hall Assembly Room

  • 21:00-23:00 - ​La Chauve-Souris (The Bat/Die Fledermaus) opera in the Royal Square (Town Hall if weather is poor)

Saturday 25th September

  • 10:00-17:00 - People! Power! Protest! exhibition at Jersey Museum

  • 10:00-20:00 - Norman market at The Weighbridge

  • 09:00-14:00 - Pétanque in The Weighbridge

  • ​10:30-12:00, 13:00-14:30 & 15:00-16:30 - Banner making workshops at Jersey Museum

  • 11:00-20:00 - Live music, arts, and theatre on stage in the Royal Square

  • ​13:45-15:00 & 14:45-16:00 - ​Escape games at Jersey Library

  • 17:00 onwards - ​Secret gig

  • 19:00-21:00 - Talk on languages, and cider tasting at Société Jersiaise Members' Room

Sunday 26th September

  • 10:00-17:00 - People! Power! Protest! exhibition at Jersey Museum

  • 10:00-20:00 - Norman market at The Weighbridge

  • 10:00-12:00 - Jèrriais films shown at Jersey Museum

  • 10:30-12:00 - ​Film at La Hougue Bie

  • 10:45-12:00 - ​French tour of La Hougue Bie

  • 11:00-20:00 - ​Live music, arts, and theatre on stage in the Royal Square

  • 14:00-15:00 - Cultural walk leaving from Le Crapaud at Charing Cross

  • 15:00-15:30 - Bachîn ringing and Norman games in the Royal Square

  • 16:00-18:00 - Parade from Trinity Church to the Royal Square

  • 18:00-19:00 - Jèrriais dancing in the Royal Square

  • 20:00-23:00 - ​Les Misérables being screened in the Royal Square (Town Hall if weather is poor)

Monday 27th September

  • 10:00-17:00 - People! Power! Protest! exhibition at Jersey Museum

  • 10:00-20:00 - Norman market at The Weighbridge

  • 10:00-12:00 - Gruffalo's Child book launch at Société Jersiaise Members' Room

  • 11:00-20:00 - ​Live music, arts, and theatre on stage in the Royal Square