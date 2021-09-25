'It's safe and effective': Dr Muscat's video message to young people ahead of 12-15 vaccine rollout
Jersey's Dr Ivan Muscat has put out a video message to young people ahead of the vaccination rollout for 12 to 15-year-olds next week.
The government announced earlier this week that the jab had been approved for this age group, and appointments will be able to be booked from Monday (27 September).
Now, the Deputy Medical Officer of Health has provided more information, as well as reassurance, to young people.
It will be a voluntary vaccination but it will require parental consent.
WATCH the video here....