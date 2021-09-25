Jersey's Dr Ivan Muscat has put out a video message to young people ahead of the vaccination rollout for 12 to 15-year-olds next week.

The government announced earlier this week that the jab had been approved for this age group, and appointments will be able to be booked from Monday (27 September).

Now, the Deputy Medical Officer of Health has provided more information, as well as reassurance, to young people.

I would like to reassure you that vaccination for your age group is safe and effective in protecting you against Covid-19. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

It will be a voluntary vaccination but it will require parental consent.

I would like to ask you to please talk to your parents or carer about the option of being vaccinated - it is a very important discussion to have. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health