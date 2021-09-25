Gas price hike a 'serious concern' for Jersey's most vulnerable

Politicians in the Channel Islands are being urged to do everything in their power to protect those who will struggle to pay for more expensive gas this winter.

The Islands Energy Group has confirmed prices will go up by nearly 17% in Guernsey and 13% in Jersey, meaning an average £10 to £15 rise per month.

It is being put down to the rising cost of wholesale gas globally.

Reform Jersey leader Senator Sam Mézec has slammed the changes, labelling them "extremely disappointing" and a cause for "serious concern" - particularly when it comes to the island's most vulnerable.

Charity Age Concern has also expressed worries about the effect on the elderly, particularly in Guernsey where an ageing population is already causing "long-term challenges".

Ministers in both bailiwicks insist they are working closely with the gas companies to help islanders with a mix of measures on offer, including bespoke payment plans.