Jersey Reds trounce Bedford Blues to win 40-28

Jersey Reds have made a winning return to the Stade Santander International in their first home game of the season.

Harvey Biljon's side scored six tries on their way to a 40-28 win over Bedford Blues in St Peter.

More than 1,300 spectators watched the match, which marks their second win of the 2021/2022 RFU Championship.

Last Saturday (18 September), the squad celebrated an emphatic 47-7 win over London Scottish.

Their next match will be away to Doncaster Knights on 9 October.