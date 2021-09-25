Jersey students perform to raise money for former teacher with terminal cancer

Students from the Progressive School of Music in Jersey are taking to the stage this weekend to raise money for their teacher who has terminal cancer.

Jessie Mutero (formerly Minty) was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma - a rare and often aggressive form of cancer - in 2014.

After receiving chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery, which saw her losing her finger, she was given the all-clear.

But in July 2020, just days after giving birth to twin girls Aquila and Starla, a scan revealed the 33-year-old had terminal lung cancer.

Since then, she has undergone several types of treatment and surgery, which have been unsuccessful.

Friends set up a fundraising page for the family earlier this year, which has already raised £35,000.

For anyone who knows Jessie knows what an incredible person she is. She is so kind, so loving and so brave. It breaks my heart that she is having to go through this. Ashleigh Taylor, fundraising page organiser

Now, while Jessie is getting respite at Jersey Hospice, her former students are hoping to increase that total by putting on a cabaret at The Best Western Royal Hotel in St Helier tonight (25 September) and tomorrow.

As well as being their first live performance for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the school's Principal and event organiser Leila Begg says it is special to put on the show for someone they all care so much about.