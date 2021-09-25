Travel Trident stops winter sailings to Herm

Winter sailings between Guernsey and Herm have been cancelled for the first time in more than 30 years.

Operator Travel Trident will pause services between 1 November and 31 March 2022.

Managing director Peter Wilcox says the decision is down to ongoing disagreements with the bosses of Herm Island, and has accused them of being "commercially aggressive".

Herm Island says it is "open to negotiation and happy to talk", but the Trident team have allegedly refused to meet.

In order to continue services, it recently bought its own 70-seater catamaran for £750,000, which will operate throughout the winter to ensure visitors can still access the island.

This boat is now operational and has a highly experienced and qualified crew running four sailings a day between Guernsey and Herm. The boat will continue throughout the winter months providing a service to all guests booked into the hotel and cottages, and we are now looking at running Christmas shopping trips in November. Craig Senior, Herm Island CEO

In terms of the long-term future of the relationship, Mr Senior says he remains optimistic.