Unemployment falls for sixth consecutive month in Guernsey

The number of people unemployed in Guernsey has fallen again.

Between July and August, the total number of people out of work fell by 20 to 397.

In addition, the number of people in work while claiming additional support was also down 32 to 343, however the number of new claims for employment and income related benefits increased, with 68 new claims made compared to 66 in July.

There were 39 people on training schemes run through the Job Centre at the end of August.