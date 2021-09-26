Bulls hit five as FA Vase run continues

Jersey Bulls have booked their spot in the next round of the FA Vase in style this afternoon (26 September).

They beat Crowborough Athletic 5-0 at Springfield.

Sol Solomon netted a hat-trick, alongside goals from Kieran Lester and Lorne Bickley.

It follows a hard fought win over Sutton Common Rovers in the FA Cup earlier in the week.

They will play their next league game against Horley Town FC on Tuesday (28 September), and will face Chertsey Town FC in the FA Cup next weekend (3 October).