Bullying, drugs and wellbeing among topics put to Jersey children in government survey
Children in Jersey will be asked about their experiences of things like bullying, wellbeing and family life as part of a government survey.
The Jersey Children and Young People's Survey will take place between 4 and 15 of October, with primary and secondary school students encouraged to take part.
The full list of topics includes:
Home, family life and bullying
Wellbeing and self-esteem
Health
Alcohol, smoking and drugs
Diet and physical activity
Sex
Crime and child sexual exploitation
Being heard
Leisure activities
Active transport
New questions this year include ones about self-harm, sexual comments and attention, as well as trust in teachers.
The results will be used to help the government "build a better picture of young people's lives on the island".
More information can be found here.