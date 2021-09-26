Children in Jersey will be asked about their experiences of things like bullying, wellbeing and family life as part of a government survey.

The Jersey Children and Young People's Survey will take place between 4 and 15 of October, with primary and secondary school students encouraged to take part.

The full list of topics includes:

Home, family life and bullying

Wellbeing and self-esteem

Health

Alcohol, smoking and drugs

Diet and physical activity

Sex

Crime and child sexual exploitation

Being heard

Leisure activities

Active transport

New questions this year include ones about self-harm, sexual comments and attention, as well as trust in teachers.

The results will be used to help the government "build a better picture of young people's lives on the island".

We want to encourage children and young people to complete the survey which has a direct influence on areas that impact them. Without a real understanding of children's behaviours, policies and services to support young people may not be based on local evidence. Previous reports have helped to support new policy. Ian Cope, Chief Statistician at Statistics Jersey

More information can be found here.