Bullying, drugs and wellbeing among topics put to Jersey children in government survey

The Jersey Children and Young People's Survey will take place between 4 and 15 of October, with primary and secondary school students encouraged to take part. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Children in Jersey will be asked about their experiences of things like bullying, wellbeing and family life as part of a government survey.

The full list of topics includes:

  • Home, family life and bullying

  • Wellbeing and self-esteem

  • Health

  • Alcohol, smoking and drugs

  • Diet and physical activity

  • Sex

  • Crime and child sexual exploitation

  • Being heard

  • Leisure activities

  • Active transport

New questions this year include ones about self-harm, sexual comments and attention, as well as trust in teachers.

The results will be used to help the government "build a better picture of young people's lives on the island".

