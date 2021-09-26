Four properties significantly damaged after lightning strike in Jersey

Play video

Four properties have been significantly damaged and up to 10 affected after lightning struck a block of apartments in Jersey early this morning (26 September).

Block One of The Palms at Portelet in St Brelade was hit just before 4am.

A resident reported hearing a "loud bang" and, after going outside to investigate, discovered the building was on fire.

He alerted his neighbours and managed to evacuate everyone from the building, meaning no one was hurt. They were then taken to the Parish Hall where they were given food and clothes.

Firefighters attending the scene have since praised his heroic actions, having described it as a "tricky" situation.

They noticed the fire, called the combined control and raised the alarm alerting all residents to the seriousness of the situation, their actions are to be commended. Jersey Fire & Rescue

At the height of the incident, four fire engines with 18 firefighters and a Duty Commander were on the scene, supported by the States and Honorary Police.

They managed to put the blaze out at approximately 7:30am.

Crews remain on site to assess the level of damage and the safety of the building.