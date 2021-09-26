An online fundraising page has been set up for an islander whose flat burnt down after being struck by lightning in the early hours of this morning (26 September).

The incident happened at a block of flats at Portelet in St Brelade just before 4am.

While luckily not in her home at the time, friends say she has "lost everything" having woken up to concerned friends calling to tell her the news.

She now literally only has the clothes on her back, having lost the entire contents of her flat. As well as being understandably in shock, she will now have to live in a hotel for the forseeable future and begin to build back up to having all the things she has worked so hard to get. Just Giving page

The page sets out to raise £15,000, and has already raised hundreds in its first few hours.

Four flats are said to have been "significantly damaged" in the blaze, while up to ten have been affected.

Around 20 residents were evacuated, but none of them were injured.