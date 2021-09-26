Jersey lifeguards withdraw from St Ouen and St Brelade's Bay

Lifeguards are completing their last patrols at St Ouen and St Brelade's Bay in Jersey today (26 September).

The RNLI is scaling back its services for the winter when visitor numbers tend to drop, having already ended them at Plémont and Greve de Lecq.

They will, however, continue at Le Braye at weekends throughout October and every day during half term (23-31 October).

People using the beaches and heading in the water here in Jersey can help keep themselves safe. Know your limits and don’t push beyond them as that’s when you can get into danger. Take note of safety signage at the entrance to the beach and understand the local hazards. Always check the conditions and tide times before you leave and never enter the water alone. Nathan Elms, RNLI

RNLI advice for staying safe in the water: