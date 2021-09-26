Pride of Britain Fundraiser Finalist 2021: Karl Enticott

Play video

Karl Enticott explains why he is raising funds for various charities

Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

Here in the Channel Islands, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received.

One of those is Karl Enticott, who for the last six years has been raising money for various Guernsey charities, including Active Guernsey and Guernsey Mencap, two local charities that support people with learning disabilities.

Karl regularly raises money through swimarathons and has participated in three of the Guernsey Skipton Swimarathons. Credit: Skipton Swimarathon

These charities mean a great deal to me, they gave me my first employment, and they gave me my first bit of confidence when I left school. They're like my family and friends and raising money for them is something I will continue to do. Karl Enticott

Karl regularly raises money through swimarathons, Santa Fun Runs, and charity walks . The most money he has ever raised was five years ago, reaching just under £4,000 for the Skipton Swimarathon.

Karl has also recently completed a walk from the Imperial Hotel to Pembroke for the charity Active Guernsey, raising just under £2,000.

Karl (pictured second from the right) is currently fundraising for this year's Skipton Swimarathon. Credit: Karl Enticott

I get so much satisfaction out of it because I get to meet up with other people I haven't seen for ages and it also helps me to build my confidence too. Karl Enticott

The regional winner will be announced during the ITV Channel 6pm news on Friday 1 October.