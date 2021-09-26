Pride of Britain Fundraiser Finalist 2021: Karl Enticott
Karl Enticott explains why he is raising funds for various charities
Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.
Here in the Channel Islands, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received.
One of those is Karl Enticott, who for the last six years has been raising money for various Guernsey charities, including Active Guernsey and Guernsey Mencap, two local charities that support people with learning disabilities.
Karl regularly raises money through swimarathons, Santa Fun Runs, and charity walks . The most money he has ever raised was five years ago, reaching just under £4,000 for the Skipton Swimarathon.
Karl has also recently completed a walk from the Imperial Hotel to Pembroke for the charity Active Guernsey, raising just under £2,000.
The regional winner will be announced during the ITV Channel 6pm news on Friday 1 October.