Pride of Britain Fundraiser Finalist 2021: Aimee Sinclair-Horgan
Aimee Sinclair-Horgan explains why she is raising funds for After Breast Cancer Jersey
Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.
Here in the Channel Islands, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received.
One of those is Aimee Sinclair-Horgan who has been raising funds for the charity After Breast Cancer Jersey after being diagnosed with stage four cancer in April 2018.
Earlier this year, Aimee and some of her work colleagues decided to enter a team into the annual Pink Promenade Sunset Walk in association with the charity After Breast Cancer Jersey. They set themselves a target of £1,000 but ended up surpassing that and reaching more than £14,000 for the cause.
The regional winner will be announced during the ITV Channel 6pm news on Friday 1 October.