Pride of Britain Fundraiser Finalist 2021: Aimee Sinclair-Horgan

Aimee Sinclair-Horgan explains why she is raising funds for After Breast Cancer Jersey

Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

Here in the Channel Islands, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received.

One of those is Aimee Sinclair-Horgan who has been raising funds for the charity After Breast Cancer Jersey after being diagnosed with stage four cancer in April 2018.

Aimee was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2018 at the age of 37-years-old. Credit: Aimee Sinclair-Horgan

I was diagnosed in April 2018 when I was 37-years-old. I had three little girls, the youngest being ten months old and one day I just found a lump which I thought was a little bit unusual, so I went to the Doctors and was referred to a specialist and that's where it all started and then everything went from there. Aimee Sinclair-Horgan

Earlier this year, Aimee and some of her work colleagues decided to enter a team into the annual Pink Promenade Sunset Walk in association with the charity After Breast Cancer Jersey. They set themselves a target of £1,000 but ended up surpassing that and reaching more than £14,000 for the cause.

More than fifty of her family and friends took part in the walk to raise money for the charity, After Breast Cancer Jersey. Credit: Aimee Sinclair-Horgan

Nearly fifty family and friends joined us, so it was great, the weather wasn't great but everyone turned out and got very wet. We opened a Go Fund Me page and set a target of £1,000 and we ended up with just over £14,000, so that was amazing. Aimee Sinclair-Horgan

The regional winner will be announced during the ITV Channel 6pm news on Friday 1 October.