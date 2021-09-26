Pride of Britain Fundraiser Finalist 2021: Will Highfield

Play video

Will Highfield explains why he is raising funds for Durrell

Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

Here in the Channel Islands, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received.

One of those is Will Highfield, also known as the Jersey Gorilla, who runs ultra-marathons to raise money for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust - a cause he says does vital work both locally and around the world.

Will has recently run 100 miles, non-stop, around the cliff paths and trails in Jersey, to raise money for Durell. Credit: Will Highfield

Originally, I started raising money for the new gorilla enclosure, so we raised £36,000 for that but then Covid struck and I realised there was no point in raising money for a building if the Zoo itself was in danger of closing, so all of the money since then, around £15,000 so far, has been raised just to keep the Zoo open and keep it's work going. Will Highfield

So far, Will has raised £50,885 for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.

He has run ultra-marathons across the globe, completed a 100 mile run across Jersey's cliff paths and trails and finished the Olympus Mons challenge, which saw him climb 22 thousand metres elevation in a week, to name but a few challenges.

Since starting his fundraising efforts in 2019 Will has raised more than £50,000 for Durrell. Credit: Will Highfield

I think the reason I do it is because animals and ecosystems don't have a voice of their own, so if we can help we have a duty to, and that's where Durrell is really at the forefront, it's leading the way and I'm massively proud to be a small part of that global work. Will Highfield

The regional winner will be announced during the ITV Channel 6pm news on Friday 1 October.