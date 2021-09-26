Pride of Britain Fundraiser Finalist 2021: Will Highfield
Will Highfield explains why he is raising funds for Durrell
Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.
Here in the Channel Islands, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received.
One of those is Will Highfield, also known as the Jersey Gorilla, who runs ultra-marathons to raise money for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust - a cause he says does vital work both locally and around the world.
So far, Will has raised £50,885 for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.
He has run ultra-marathons across the globe, completed a 100 mile run across Jersey's cliff paths and trails and finished the Olympus Mons challenge, which saw him climb 22 thousand metres elevation in a week, to name but a few challenges.
The regional winner will be announced during the ITV Channel 6pm news on Friday 1 October.