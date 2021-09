Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Louisa Britton

A Guernsey mum whose son took his own life is trying to get more people talking about their mental health.

Aileen Morgan has installed a 'talking bench' overlooking Petit Bot bay in memory of Cam Le Page, who was 28 when he died in 2019.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

People can come here, sit down and they realise they're not alone because the plaque says it all. We are really trying to promote this all around the island. Clive Le Tissier, Senior Constable, Forest

The bench is the first of its kind in Guernsey, and includes a plaque which encourages islanders to "sit here if you don't mind talking to someone".