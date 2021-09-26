Vaccine appointments open for 12 to 15-year-olds in Jersey

Those aged 12 to 15 in Jersey can book their Covid jab from today (27 September).

The vaccination programme for the age group was approved last week, following advice from Chief Medical Officers in the UK.

They will be given one dose of Pfizer on a voluntary basis but will need parental consent in order to receive it.

In preparation for the rollout, Deputy Medical Officer of Health Dr Ivan Muscat has released a video message reassuring young people about the safety and effectiveness of the jab.

He is also encouraging parents to discuss the issue with their children.