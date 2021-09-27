PCR tests to be scrapped for school children who travel outside Guernsey

PCR tests have been scrapped for children returning to school after travelling into the Bailiwick of Guernsey from 4 October.

However, children aged four and above will still have to complete lateral flow tests if they have travelled in the previous 10 days.

The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) have agreed with these changes that are in line with the wider relaxation in travel rules from 4 October.

Children should already have a supply of 25 lateral flow test packs from the start of the term but, if not, more are available at schools and at Beau Sejour.