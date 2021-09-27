Pride of Britain Fundraiser Finalist 2021: Willy Nieuwburg
Willy Nieuwburg explains why he is raising funds for various children's charities
Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.
Here in the Channel Islands, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received.
One of those is Willy Nieuwburg, who created 'Marc’s Walk' in 2011 to raise funds for local children’s charities, in memory of his son Marc, who passed away in 2006 at the age of 19.
Since the event was established it has raised approximately £126,000 for various charities including Teenage Cancer Trust and CLIC Sargent Cancer Care for Children (Jersey).This year will mark Willy’s eleventh walk, as he looks to help fund a new unit for children and young people with life threatening diseases, or in need of end of life care at Jersey Hospice Care.
The regional winner will be announced during the ITV Channel 6pm news on Friday 1 October.