Pride of Britain Fundraiser Finalist 2021: Willy Nieuwburg

Willy Nieuwburg explains why he is raising funds for various children's charities

Each year, ITV News regions across the UK search for a local Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

Here in the Channel Islands, four finalists have now been selected from the many nominations we received.

One of those is Willy Nieuwburg, who created 'Marc’s Walk' in 2011 to raise funds for local children’s charities, in memory of his son Marc, who passed away in 2006 at the age of 19.

Marc Nieuwburg and his father Willy starting the Itex walk. Credit: Willy Nieuwburg

You can never bring your child back, so you have to just move forward and do whatever you can. I decided to create a walk, to help keep his memory alive. Willy Nieuwburg

Since the event was established it has raised approximately £126,000 for various charities including Teenage Cancer Trust and CLIC Sargent Cancer Care for Children (Jersey).This year will mark Willy’s eleventh walk, as he looks to help fund a new unit for children and young people with life threatening diseases, or in need of end of life care at Jersey Hospice Care.

This year will mark Willy's eleventh walk since the event started in 2011. Credit: Willy Nieuwburg

I create a new walk every year. It is great to see people enjoying my walk and when they finish they say, "Willy, you've taken me to areas of Jersey we've never seen before" and I'm a Dutch man, so that makes me quite proud. Willy Nieuwburg

The regional winner will be announced during the ITV Channel 6pm news on Friday 1 October.