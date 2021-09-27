UK traveller jailed in Guernsey for breaching Covid-19 rules

A UK visitor is behind bars after being found guilty of breaching Covid-19 rules in Guernsey, in the first case of its kind.

Portia Smith has been jailed for three weeks after breaking isolation rules.

She travelled from the UK on 10 September and took a PCR test, but failed to isolate before receiving the result.

She then walked around the town centre and visited several restaurants before later discovering she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Public Health had tried to make contact with her but she told the court that she left her phone behind at the Fermain Valley Hotel.

The judge ruled that it was difficult to understand her reasoning at the time, and that she was dishonest with the police.